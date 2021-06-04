Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Oshiwara's Aashiyana Tower; 8 fire engines rushed to spot

Friday, June 04, 2021
     
Visuals from the incident showed massive plumes of smoke rising from the building.

Dinesh Maurya
Mumbai Updated on: June 04, 2021 10:30 IST
A level 2 fire broke out at a building located in Mumbai's Oshiwara area on Friday morning. Eight fire engines, eight water tankers and ambulance have reached the spot to douse the fire. Rescue operation is underway.

The fire broke out at around 7:57 am on the first floor of the ground plus six-storey Aashiyana Building, Opposite Sunni Muslim Kabrastan on Oshiwara Relief Road. 

So far, no injuries have been reported. The reason behind the fire is not yet known.

Further details are awaited. 

