Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Oshiwara's Aashiyana Tower; 8 fire engines rushed to spot

A level 2 fire broke out at a building located in Mumbai's Oshiwara area on Friday morning. Eight fire engines, eight water tankers and ambulance have reached the spot to douse the fire. Rescue operation is underway.

The fire broke out at around 7:57 am on the first floor of the ground plus six-storey Aashiyana Building, Opposite Sunni Muslim Kabrastan on Oshiwara Relief Road.

So far, no injuries have been reported. The reason behind the fire is not yet known.

Visuals from the incident showed massive plumes of smoke rising from the building.

Further details are awaited.

