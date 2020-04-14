Coronavirus in Mumbai: 2 doctors, 6 nurses at Shushrusha Hospital in Dadar test positive

Image Source : AP A doctor conducts a swab test during lockdown to control the spread of the new coronavirus in India.

At least 8 new coronavirus cases have been found in Shushrusha Hospital in Mumbai's Dadar area. Out of these, 2 doctors and 6 nurses have tested positive for COVID-19. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country that has the maximum number of coronavirus cases at 2,234 while Mumbai alone has over 1,540 confirmed coronavirus cases. Earlier, in order to contain the virus from spreading further, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has already extended the lockdown till April-end since coronavirus cases continue to be reported from various districts in the state.

As the country reels through coronavirus outbreak, PM Modi is set to address the nation at 10 AM today and is expected to announce government's decision on the road ahead for lockdown as the country enters its last of 21-day lockdown period that was announced by the prime minister on March 24 in order to contain the spread of virus. However, cases in India continue to increase as the total tally of confirmed cases has surged to 10,363 including 339 deaths while over 1,000 people have recovered after getting infected with the deadly disease.

