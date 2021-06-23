Audi car of Mukhtar Ansari's brother-in-law worth Rs 31 lakh seized by Ghazipur police

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The Ghazipur Police seized an Audi A4 car worth Rs 31 lakh belonging to Ansari's brother-in-law Sharjil Raza.

Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath government is relentlessly tightening the screws on jailed mafia don and MLA Mukhtar Ansari and his family. The Ghazipur Police on Wednesday seized an Audi A4 car worth Rs 31 lakh belonging to Ansari's brother-in-law Sharjil Raza.

Acting on the orders of district magistrate, a team of Ghazipur police reached Sharjil Raza house in the morning. Following an announcement, the police team confiscated the white luxury sedan.

Raza, who is facing several criminal cases, has been absconding since long.

Earlier this month, the Mau district administration attached property worth Rs 24 crore registered in the name of Mukhtar Ansari's sons.

Mukhtar is presently lodged in Banda jail following his arrest for his alleged involvement in several criminal cases, including those of murder and extortion. The BSP MLA was brought to Banda from a Punjab jail on April 7 after an order from the Supreme Court.

