15 police personnel, several mourners injured in clash over Muharram processions in Srinagar

Image Source : PTI Clashes after police stop Muharram processions in Srinagar

Scores of mourners were injured over the weekend after security forces fired pellets and tear shells on Muharram processions at Bemina and Zadibal areas in Srinagar, even as police said more than 15 of its personnel were injured in stone pelting. Photos of some of those who were injured in pellet firing went viral on social media. Suhail, one of those injured in Bemina on Saturday, said police fired pellets on a peaceful procession.

"It was a peaceful procession," he said. "I was hit with pellets and a rubber bullet."

Meanwhile, police, in a statement on Sunday said that in Srinagar, Muharram processions were taken out at dozens of places and at some places, participants pelted stones when told processions were not allowed in the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to police, most of such processions retracted peacefully but at few places, the participants started pushing police and even resorted to stone pelting.

"During intense stone pelting, more than 15 police personnel were grievously injured and immediately hospitalised," police said.

Police said an FIR has been registered and investigations have been taken up.

(With IANS inputs)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage