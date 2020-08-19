Maharashtra allows inter-district bus services as Ganeshotsav approaches

Image Source : PTI MSRTC allowed to resume inter-district bus services

The Maharashtra government has allowed resumption of inter-district bus services of the state transport corporation, a senior official said on Wednesday. After the lockdown was enforced in the state following the outbreak of COVID-19 in March, inter-district bus operations of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) were suspended.

"The state government has allowed to re-start inter-district bus operations, and we are planning resume the services from tomorrow," MSRTC's Vice Chairman and Managing Director Shekhar Channe said.

According to the state government's directive, passengers would not require an e-pass, permission or approval for inter-district travel in the MSRTC buses, but the transport undertaking will issue standard operating procedures for such travel.

With a fleet of over 18,000 buses and nearly one lakh workforce, MSRTC is one of the biggest state road transport corporations in the county.

Before the outbreak of COVID-19, over 65 lakh passengers used to travel daily in MSRTC buses.

