Image Source : GETTY Smriti Irani thanks MS Dhoni for his career as former India captain retires

Former Indian capital and world cup winner Mahendra Singh Dhoni has called it a day on what has been a career of enormous highs. Union Minister Smriti Irani has thanked the former India captain by posting an image of MS on her twitter account.

"Thank you for the magic #Dhoni," Irani said in a tweet.

Thank you for the magic #Dhoni 🙏 pic.twitter.com/BQ8f3cqF9m — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) August 15, 2020

MS Dhoni achieved a plethora of great feats in his time as India captain including the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 and the ICC World T20 2007.

