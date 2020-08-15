Saturday, August 15, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Smriti Irani thanks MS Dhoni for his career as former India captain retires

Smriti Irani thanks MS Dhoni for his career as former India captain retires

Former Indian capital and world cup winner Mahendra Singh Dhoni has called it a day on what has been a career of enormous highs. Union Minister Smriti Irani has thanked the former India captain by posting an image of MS on her twitter account. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 15, 2020 20:28 IST
Smriti Irani thanks MS Dhoni for his career as former India captain retires
Image Source : GETTY

Smriti Irani thanks MS Dhoni for his career as former India captain retires

Former Indian capital and world cup winner Mahendra Singh Dhoni has called it a day on what has been a career of enormous highs. Union Minister Smriti Irani has thanked the former India captain by posting an image of MS on her twitter account. 

"Thank you for the magic #Dhoni," Irani said in a tweet. 

MS Dhoni achieved a plethora of great feats in his time as India captain including the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 and the ICC World T20 2007.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X