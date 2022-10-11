Plan gone wrong! Man lays electric wire to kill wife. Know what happens next

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO A case was registered against the absconding accused under relevant provisions.

Electrocution death: In a bizarre turn of fate, a 55-year-old woman was accidentally killed after her son-in-law laid electric wires to his wife. The woman got electrocuted when she came in contact with the iron door, which was kept connected to the wire.

The incident took place in Saikheda village under Kotwali police station limits on Monday. The man was a habitual drinker and this often led to quarrels with his wife, Kotwali police station in-charge Apaala Singh said.

On Sunday night, the couple again had a fight over the issue after which the wife went to her mother's home, the official said.

Singh said an initial investigation revealed the man, angry over his wife leaving home, went to his in-laws' house where he connected the main entry door made of iron with an electric wire to allegedly kill his wife.

But, his mother-in-law came in contact with the door and died on the spot, the official said. After the incident, the man fled from the spot, the police said, adding that efforts were on to nab him.

A case was registered against the absconding accused under relevant provisions, the police added.

