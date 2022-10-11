Tuesday, October 11, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Plan gone wrong! Man lays electric wire to kill wife. Know what happens next

Plan gone wrong! Man lays electric wire to kill wife. Know what happens next

Electrocution death: The electric wire was kept connected to an iron door. The incident took place in Saikheda village under Kotwali police station limits on Monday. The man was a habitual drinker and this often led to quarrels with his wife, Kotwali police station in-charge Apaala Singh said.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published on: October 11, 2022 11:07 IST
A case was registered against the absconding accused under
Image Source : FILE PHOTO A case was registered against the absconding accused under relevant provisions.

Electrocution death: In a bizarre turn of fate, a 55-year-old woman was accidentally killed after her son-in-law laid electric wires to his wife. The woman got electrocuted when she came in contact with the iron door, which was kept connected to the wire. 

The incident took place in Saikheda village under Kotwali police station limits on Monday. The man was a habitual drinker and this often led to quarrels with his wife, Kotwali police station in-charge Apaala Singh said.

On Sunday night, the couple again had a fight over the issue after which the wife went to her mother's home, the official said.

Singh said an initial investigation revealed the man, angry over his wife leaving home, went to his in-laws' house where he connected the main entry door made of iron with an electric wire to allegedly kill his wife.

But, his mother-in-law came in contact with the door and died on the spot, the official said. After the incident, the man fled from the spot, the police said, adding that efforts were on to nab him.

A case was registered against the absconding accused under relevant provisions, the police added. 

Related Stories
Bizarre: Frustrated wife puts her mother-in-law for 'SALE' on Internet

Bizarre: Frustrated wife puts her mother-in-law for 'SALE' on Internet

West Bengal: 10 electrocuted due to wiring of DJ system inside pickup van in Cooch Behar

West Bengal: 10 electrocuted due to wiring of DJ system inside pickup van in Cooch Behar

Uttar Pradesh: Three die due to electrocution in Gonda

Uttar Pradesh: Three die due to electrocution in Gonda

UP: Six electrocuted after touching high-tension wire during Barawafat procession in Bahraich

UP: Six electrocuted after touching high-tension wire during Barawafat procession in Bahraich

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read: UP: Six electrocuted after touching high-tension wire during Barawafat procession in Bahraich

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News