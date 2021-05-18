'More than 40,000 affected in violence', says VHP as it appeals to help violence-hit Hindus in Mamata's state

Image Source : PTI (FILE) West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar meets Sitalkuchi-violence victims in Cooch Behar on May 13.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has urged the countrymen to come forward to help, support and rehabilitate the violence-affected people in West Bengal. Milind Parande, central secretary general, said that more than 11,000 people belonging to the majority community have been rendered homeless and over 40,000 affected in the attacks that started after the declaration of Assembly elections results on May 2.

"142 women were subjected to inhuman atrocities and the modesty of many women outraged. Over 5,000 houses were demolished," he said, adding that bastis of majority community were bulldozed.

"Our Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes brethren were the specially chosen targets of the aggressors. 26 people have been killed, most of whom belonged to the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes communities. There were 1627 incidents of attacks on bastis. More than 2,000 have been forced to become IDPs (Internally Displaced Persons) and take refuge in Assam, Odisha and Jharkhand," Parande said.

The VHP leader also urged the countrymen to extend wholehearted and open-handed support to the violence-stricken brothers and sisters of Bengal.

He said that this terrible violence is reminiscent of the violent carnage of the partition of India in 1947.

The horrors of the situation can be gauged from the fact that the West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, while listening to the sufferings of the victims, also had to say in a choked voice that the "people of my state are forced to convert to live".

The VHP has been vocal against the Trinamool Congress dispensation ever since violence rocked the state, killing more than two-dozen people linked to opposition parity's ideology. The BJP has accused the TMC of orchestrating violence after winning the Assembly polls. The saffron party emerged as the principal opposition party with 77 seats. The Congress and Left alliance drew a blank while the TMC stormed to power under Mamata Banerjee'sleadership with a two-thirds majority in the 294-member House.

