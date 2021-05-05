Image Source : INDIA TV VHP slams police inaction amid post-poll violence in West Bengal

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has demanded stern action against those behind the killings of BJP workers in West Bengal. The outfit said that violence, arson, looting, and vicious political attacks continuing unabated in the state have not only embarrassed the entire country but also dispirited the essence of democratic dignity.

VHP's secretary-general Milind Parande said that Hindus in West Bengal are terrified and the "eyes of those having the responsibility of law and order in the state are shut".

People are being repetitively being terrorised by political rivals and in all these cases the local police-administration has remained a silent spectator. These violent activities have killed more than a dozen people so far and many houses, shops, temples, settlements and business establishments have been destroyed," he said.

Parande demanded from the Trinamool Congress government to immediately stop the orgy of violence and take stern action against the perpetrators.



He also said that now the Central government should take the "unresponsive attitude" of the state government seriously and take fitting action.

"Even the security forces are not safe... it is easy to understand what the state of the plight of the ordinary citizens could be," he said.

Meanwhile, a high-level VHP delegation led by its secretary Sapan Mukherjee met West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Tuesday and handed over him a memorandum demanding action against perpetrators.

"We appeal to you to take necessary steps to stop this orgy of violence which continues unabated," the VHP said in the document. It also quoted Mahatma Gandhi: "I object to violence because when it appears to do good, the good is only temporary, the evil does is permanent."

According to Bharatiya Janata Party's claim, nine workers have lost their lives in the state in widespread violence unleashed by Trinamool Congress supporters after the declaration of Assembly elections results on May 2.

