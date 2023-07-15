Ground-breaking defence ties with France to continue; combat engines, choppers, submarines on cards: MEA

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron at the joint press meeting in Paris ahead of bilateral discussions.

PM Modi France visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday addressed a press meeting ahead of the wide ranging talks at the Elysee Palace in Paris. The Prime Minister said that India and France were preparing the roadmap for the next 25 years with bold and ambitious goals. He also said that France is an important partner for the 'Make in India' and 'Aatamanirbhar Bharat'. Both PM Modi and Macron discussed several areas of mutual cooperation to deepen strategic ties between both the countries. In a statement after Modi-Macron meeting, MEA said that the ground-breaking India-France defence ties will continue.

In a statement issued by the MEA on Modi-Macron meeting, it said, "In line with their outstanding cooperation in military aviation spanning over five decades, India and France welcome the timely delivery of the 36 Rafale ordered by India." "In the future, India and France will extend their ground-breaking defence cooperation in advanced aeronautical technologies by supporting the joint development of a combat aircraft engine. (A roadmap on this project will be prepared between Safran and DRDO before the end of this year," said MEA. Both India and France also support industrial cooperation for motorization of heavy-lift helicopters under the Indian Multi Role Helicopter (IMRH) programme with Safran Helicopter Engine, France. To enable progress on the IMRH programme, a Shareholders’ Agreement between Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), India and Safran Helicopter Engine, France has been concluded for engine development. These ventures are in line with the spirit of trust that prevails between India and France in the sharing and joint development of critical components and technology building blocks, based on the successful Indo-French experience in technology transfer, MEA said. India and France hail the success of the first Scorpene submarine construction programme (P75 – Kalvari), a model of Make in India and the sharing of naval expertise between companies in the two countries, MEA mentioned. Both the counties welcome the MoU between Mazgon Dockyard Ltd and Naval Group for the construction of three additional submarines under the P75 programme, the Ministry of External Affairs added. India and France are ready to explore more ambitious projects to develop the Indian submarine fleet and its performance, it said. Other examples of this defence industrial partnership rooted in mutual trust include the contract being concluded between Safran Helicopter Engine and HAL for the Transfer of Technology of Forging and Castings for the Shakti Engine. This is also reflective of the French commitment to support technology transfer and Make in India. Post meeting with PM Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted, "Long live the French-Indian friendship!" Both PM Modi and Macron also met top CEOs in Paris to discuss ways to diversify business cooperation.

