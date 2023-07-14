PM Modi says '1.4 billion Indians grateful to France' after Macron terms 'India a giant in world history'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi with President of France Emmanuel Macron at Elysee Palace after he was conferred with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, Frances highest civilian and military honour, in Paris.

PM Modi in France: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that 1.4 billion Indians will always be grateful to France for being a strong and trusted partner.

The Prime Minister responded to a tweet by French President Emmanuel Macron who said that they are proud to have India as the guest of honour on France's Bastille Day.

"A giant in world history, with a decisive role to play in the future, a strategic partner, a friend. We are proud to welcome India as our guest of honour at the 14 July parade," French President Emmanuel Macron said.

Replying to Macron, PM Modi wrote, "India, inspired by its centuries old ethos, is committed to doing everything possible to make our planet peaceful, prosperous and sustainable. 1.4 billion Indians will always be grateful to France for being a strong and trusted partner. May the bond deepen even further."

ALSO READ | PM Modi France Visit | Updates

ALSO READ | Indian students pursuing Masters in France to get a 5-year post-study visa, announces PM Modi

Latest India News