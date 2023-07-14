Indian students pursuing Masters in France to get a 5-year post-study visa, announces PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on July 13, has announced that students pursuing a master's degree in France will now be given a five-year long-term post-study visa. Earlier, the two-year work visa was permitted to Indian students pursuing master's degrees in France.

France is among the top choices for students who aspires to study abroad after the US, the UK, Germany, and Australia. As per reports, there are around 6,000 Indian students in France in the 2021-22 academic session, of which more than 70 per cent are enrolled in management programmes.

While addressing the Indian community at LA Seine Musicale in Paris, the Prime Minister said, "Last time when I came to France, it was decided that the Indian students pursuing a master's degree in France would be given a 2-year post-study work visa. Now, it has been decided that Indian students studying in France will be given a five-year long-term post-study visa."

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Paris. He called his visit to France "special" as France is celebrating its National Day. Modi will join President Macron for celebrating its National Day. Prime Minister Modi in his address also highlighted the multi-faceted India-France Strategic Partnership, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. He also announced about the opening of the new consulate in Marseille, France.