France important partner in ‘Make in India’, Aatmanirbhar Bharat: PM Modi in press meet with Emmanuel Macron

PM Modi France visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron addressed a joint press meeting in Paris and talked about wide-ranging discussions to take forward the bilateral partnership. PM Modi was received at Elysee Palace by Macron and held talks on a host of issues to deepen ties. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister joined Macron for the Bastille Day parade as the Guest of Honour with an Indian tri-services marching contingent wowing crowds during the French National Day celebrations. Rafale fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) also joined the flypast on the occasion along with French jets.

A roadmap to strengthen India-France strategic ties over the next 25 years was being prepared with bold and ambitious goals, as he asserted that defence cooperation was a strong pillar of the relationship. He said defence ties have always been the basic pillar of bilateral relations between the two countries. “This is a symbol of mutual trust between the two countries," he said. "France is an important partner in ‘Make in India’ and Aatmanirbhar Bharat... Be it submarines or naval aircraft, together we want to fulfil not just ours but also the requirements of other friendly countries," Modi said. Noting that the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukraine conflict have impacted the whole world, Modi said the countries of the Global South have been particularly impacted negatively. "This is a matter of concern. To find solutions to such problems, it is important for countries to make efforts unitedly. We believe that all disputes can be resolved only through dialogue and diplomacy. India is willing to contribute to lasting peace,” the prime minister said. "In the fight against terrorism, India and France have been together. We believe that strong action needs to be taken against cross-border terrorism," Modi said. In his remarks, Modi also said the two countries have agreed to launch India's Unified Payment Interface in France. He also announced that India would open a new Consulate in the port town of Marseilles. The two leaders highlighted the shared values of democracy, liberty, equality and fraternity. They discussed ways to further increase cooperation between the two Parliaments, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release. The French side expressed admiration for India's vast electoral process. Discussions also covered various pillars of the strategic partnership including trade and economy, environment, technology and culture. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues, it said.

