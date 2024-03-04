'Modi Ka Parivar': Amit Shah, others change X bio in solidarity with PM after Lalu's 'Parivarvaad' jibe

Follow us on Image Source : X BJP leaders change X bio

'Modi Ka Parivar': Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and other party leaders have changed their names on the X platform to ‘Modi ka Parivar (Modi’s family)' in solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after RJD chief Lalu Yadav's 'Parivarvaad' jibe.

Several BJP leaders have added 'Modi ka Parivar' in their social media profile names.

The move has come just after the speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Telangana where he said that 140 crore people of the country are his family in a veiled attack on RJD chief and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav who attacked the prime minister over his family at 'Jan Vishwas Rally' in Patna.