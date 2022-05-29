Modi Govt 8 years: How Brand India gained its rightful place in international order over past 8 years

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Modi Govt 8 years: Invitation to the SAARC-member nation heads including Pakistan for Narendra Modi's swearing-in as Prime Minister for the first time in May 2014 was not only historic but was more of a masterstroke. It was that moment which made it sure that India’s foreign policy is going to see some rapid action. And it began all from there.

Foreign visits of Prime Ministers have always been taking place but with PM Modi, the country saw something never seen before.

PM Modi began with his foreign visits to meet counterparts, discuss what India wants and can give, like all prime ministers but with one difference, his unique style of making a personal relation with them.

Never before prime minister’s foreign visits have been so interesting and covered by media the way Modi is covered.

The Prime Minister didn't just talk business but also transported India’s culture to other nations, made a direct contact with the Indian diaspora, packed with cultural performances, promoting Indian languages, communities. PM Modi promoted the 'idea of India' infront of the world in what was hardly seen before.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with former US President Donald Trump. PM Modi with former US President Donald Trump, former first lady Melania Trump during Namaste Trump event in Ahmedabad. PM Modi with US President Joe Biden. PM Modi with Saudi King Crown Prince Salman PM Modi during Wembley diaspora event.

Promotion of Brand India

For the last eight years, PM Modi has left no stones unturned in promoting ‘Brand India’. India today appears to have a different role in the world, a role to have its say in the international community keeping its national interest first.

Hard talk with Pakistan

New Delhi ensured that no bilateral relations with Islamabad was possible until the neighbouring nations stops its soil being used for terror activities against India. India retaliated with force - surgical strike, Balakot air strike - making it clear that India under Modi will hit back harder if provoked.

Using his deft dilplomacy, PM Modi has allienated Pakistan on the international stage despite Islamabad's desperate attempts to garner support over Kashmir issue.

This move by Modi wasn't even expected by his closest aides. When PM Modi dialed former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif, and landed in Pakistan. A total unscheduled visit that showed India's commitment to better ties with its most notorious, toxic neigbhour. PM Modi in Pakistan with former counterpart Nawaz Sharif.

Support from the UAE

It was due to Modi's personal rapport with leaders of UAE, Saudi Arabia that these countries never objected to India’s actions against Pakistan, helping New Delhi to make its case stronger in front of the world.

Image Source : ANI PM Modi with Saudi King Crown Prince Salman

With China

India tried to build up relation with Beijing, hosting Chinese President Xi Jinping in sync with Indian traditions but we faced Doklam, Galwan. Despite all this, both Doklam and Galwan were handled in the language Beijing deserved.

In Galwan clash, more Chinese soldiers lost their lives than Indian casualties and Indian forces restricted China planning any misadventure, with no role for international community to comment on India’s actions.

India’s neutral stand on Russia-Ukraine war

Despite pressure from the West, New Delhi maintained its neutral stand over Russia's military action against Ukraine. India didn’t hurt its long term relations with Russia but at the same time, provided humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

India continued its business transactions, oil purchase, S-400 and abstained from West sponsored resolutions against Moscow, yet participating in Quad.

PM Modi during his latest 3-nation Europe visit held talks with Germany, Denmark, France among other Nordic nations, yet no country succeeded to push India to speak their language against Russia.

PM Modi visited countries where no Indian Prime Minister visited for years, re-connecting the Indian community with their motherland.

Prime Minister’s foreign visits have had a different flare complemented by his popularity that helped people realise how great is their country and reignited the feeling of being a proud Indian. We have never heard Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Vande Mataram, in so much sync, loud voices the way we hear when Modi travels abroad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen upon his arrival in Copenhagen, Denmark. Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen, at her residence in Copenhagen, Denmark. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba during an event on the 2566th Buddha Jayanti and Lumbini Day 2022, in Lumbini, Nepal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets members of the Indian community during an event, in Tokyo, Japan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi plays dhol before meeting the members of the Indian community, in Copenhagen, Denmark. Again, chai pe charcha with former US President Barack Obama in the White House. A rare moment when India-US matters were discussed like this. PM Modi interacts with kids during his Japan visit. PM Modi with former US President Barack Obama. This significant photo speaks a lot of Modi's chemistery with the head of the super power. There was a time when Modi was denied visa for US and then this photo discussing India-US and the world inside this beast.

All this together helped India to have a say in world affairs as world leaders have also realized that Indians listen to Modi and they can't ignore this. A lot depends on how strong a leader of a nation is. A stronghold at home is one key reason why India is taken seriously in abroad as well.

India is now consulted in various world matters and no one can undermine what position it wants to hold.

