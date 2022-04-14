MNS leader Irfan Shaikh quits party over Raj Thackeray's pitch to remove loudspeakers from mosques

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Upset over Raj Thackeray's call to shut mosque loudspeakers, MNS state secretary Irfan Shaikh quits party

Highlights MNS state secretary Irfan Shaikh quit the party on Thursday.

He resigned over MNS chief Raj Thackeray's call to shut loudspeakers in mosques till May 3.

Shaikh said he was resigning with “a heavy heart”.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) state secretary Irfan Shaikh quit the party on Thursday, citing dismay over MNS chief Raj Thackeray's call to shut loudspeakers in mosques till May 3.

In a letter to Thackeray, which he shared on Facebook, Shaikh said he was resigning with “a heavy heart”. “Time has come to say 'Jai Maharashtra' (goodbye) if the party, which one worked for and considered as everything, takes a hateful stand against the community one comes from,” Shaikh said in the post. When it was formed, the MNS' view was of engaging in casteless politics, he said.

"Rajsaheb Thackeray was a ray of hope. But we got to see and hear something different during the Gudi Padwa rally," Shaikh said, questioning why the MNS felt the need to follow the forces that "play politics of hate"

Earlier today, Raj Thackeray had pitched for the removal of the high-decibel speakers from mosques. "Loudspeakers in mosques should be shut till May 3rd otherwise, we will play Hanuman Chalisa in speakers. This is a social issue, not a religious one. I want to tell the state government, we will not go back on this subject, do whatever you want to do." Thackeray said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil took a dig at Thackeray's remark saying nobody should try to create a divide in India, based on religion. "India is a nation of all religions. Nobody should attempt to create divides. India is united, it will remain united. Nobody should try to break it," Patil said.

"The government is prepared for the upcoming festive season. Police is keeping an eye on all areas to ensure that no communal tension breaks out anywhere," he added.

(Agency inputs)

Latest India News