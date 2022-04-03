'Will play Hanuman Chalisa' warns Raj Thackeray, demands removal of loudspeakers at mosques | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray addresses public meeting on the occasion of Marathi New Year, Gudi Padwa

Highlights MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday demanded the removal of loudspeakers from mosques.

He warned that if it doesn't happen, he will play 'Hanuman Chalisa' in front of mosques.

He also took potshots at Maharashtra Chief Minister and his estranged cousin Uddhav Thackeray.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday demanded the removal of loudspeakers from mosques. He warned that if the Maharashtra government fails to do so, he will play 'Hanuman Chalisa' in front of the mosques.

During his address on the occasion of Marathi new year Gudi Padwa, he said, "I don't have a problem with prayers but if these loudspeakers are not removed, I am warning today that double the speakers will be placed in front of these mosques, and Hanuman Chalisa will be played on them."

He said this during a public meeting at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. “I am not against prayers, or any particular religion. I do take pride in my own religion," he added. He also criticized NCP chief Sharad Pawar, accusing him of "playing the caste card from time to time and dividing society.”

Thackeray also took potshots at Maharashtra Chief Minister and his estranged cousin Uddhav Thackeray, whose party, the Shiv Sena, fell out with the BJP in 2019 over the chief minister's post.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union home minister Amit Shah were saying that Devendra Fadnavis is going to be the next chief minister. Uddhav Thackeray was present on stage but he never mentioned any seat-sharing formula. Uddhav only brought it up when he realized that BJP could not form the government without his help (after 2019 elections),” Raj said.

The three parties in the government (Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) have "ignored people's mandate", he alleged.

