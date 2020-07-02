Image Source : PTI Missing boy reunited with family after four years in Maharashtra (Representational image)

A boy, who went missing from Navi Mumbai when he was 10 years old, was traced to Karnataka and reunited with his parents after four years, police said on Thursday. The boy had gone missing from Taloja area in July 2016 and the police had registered a case of kidnapping at the time, said inspector Arjun Garad of the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC).

The minor was recently traced to a remand home at Udupi in Karnataka, the official said. With the coordinated efforts of Maharashtra and Karnataka police, the boy was brought back and reunited with his parents, he said.

The minor is mentally unstable and had left home on his own, following which he was spotted by the authorities in the neighbouring state and sent to a remand home, he added. Meanwhile, a 17-year-old girl who had gone missing from her home in Taloja in April was rescued and reunited with

her family, the official said.

The girl was allegedly kidnapped by a 23-year-old man from the area and a case was registered against him, he said. The accused was tracked down earlier this week and the minor girl was rescued and sent to her parents, Garad said.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage