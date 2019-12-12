Image Source : FILE Minimum temperatures rise in Punjab and Haryana (Representational image)

The minimum temperatures, which had been hovering below normal at most places during the past few days, rose by a few notches across Punjab and Haryana on Thursday. Many parts in the two states including their common capital Chandigarh received light to moderate rain, an official of the Met department said.

Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Adampur, Halwara, Bathinda, Faridkot, Ambala, Hisar, Karnal and Sirsa were among other places which received rain, the official said. The minimum temperature hovered 3-7 notches above normal limits. Chandigarh recorded a low of 13.3 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Amritsar's minimum settled at 10.8 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana and Patiala recorded respective minimums of 12.3 degrees Celsius and 13 degrees Celsius.

Among other places in the state, Bathinda, Adampur, Halwara, Gurdaspur and Pathankot registered respective minimums of 12.6, 10.6, 12.5, 10 and 10.7 degrees Celsius.

Hisar in Haryana recorded a low of 13.1 degrees Celsius while Karnal recorded a low at 13 degrees Celsius. Narnaul, Sirsa and Rohtak recorded minimum temperatures of 11.5, 13.5 and 13.2 degrees Celsius respectively. Meanwhile, fog reduced visibility at many places in the two states in the morning.