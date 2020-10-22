Uttar Pradesh mandates mine tags for vehicles in Meerut

Image Source : ANI Mine tags made mandatory for vehicles in UP's Meerut

The district administration in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut has now made it mandatory to put mine tags on vehicles registered for transportation of minerals. The development comes as a measure to curb illegal mining. Commenting on the development, mining officer Subhash Prajapati said it shall now be necessary to put a mining tag in the registered vehicles transporting the sub minerals such as sand, gravel and ballast. The camp was organised at Meerut's Mineral Office on Wednesday to provide easy mine tags, he said.

"We've set up a camp as Uttar Pradesh government has started this scheme to stop illegal mining," Subhash Prajapati, Mining Rights Officer said.

Vehicle owners who have not registered their vehicles online should ensure to participate in the camp so that the registration of the respective vehicles can be completed. After the installation of the mining tag, people who conduct illegal mining and carry loading carts will probably be stopped.

"If you talk about Meerut, a total of 390 vehicles are registered in the district out of which around 120 vehicles have been provided with mining tag. It is mandatory to put this tag so that we're able to stop overloading and illegal mining. This tag is priced at Rs 221. It is also available online," Prajapati added.

(With agency inputs)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage