Migration commission to be set up in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday issued an order to prepare a framework for setting up a Migration Commission to ensure that every migrant worker coming to the state gets employment. Under this Commission, social security will be guaranteed to workers/labourers by providing employment to them, said Yogi Adityanath.

The chief minister asserted that during the coronavirus outbreak in the state, bringing back every migrant safely is the first priority of his government.

While congratulating the people ahead of Eid, the chief minister also instructed the citizens to cooperate with the district administration. He also appealed to offer Eid namaz at homes and refrain from holding any public events.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, and Principal Secretary Health held a press conference in which he said that the chief minister gave strict instructions while reviewing the return of migrant workers and labourers and also the arrangements made regarding Eid in the state.

He further said that 23 lakh workers and labourers have brought back to the state so far. To facilitate these migrant workers, CM Yogi has instructed to increase the testing capacity of the health department and asked it to receive 10,000 sample tests every day. At present, more than 7 thousand tests are being conducted daily by the department.

Besides that, Adityanath has instructed that every worker and labourers coming to the state must be given ration before sending them for home quarantine.

In his press conference, the ACS Home said that till Sunday noon, 1113 Shramik special trains have ferried 14,88,000 people to Uttar Pradesh. Moreover, the government is planning to run 103 more trains in 2-3 days. He said that buses are running from Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, ferrying 2,43,000 people.

