MHA directs states to ensure free movement of trucks; no separate passes required

Image Source : PTI Representational image

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday reminded states to ensure the free movement of trucks or goods carriers, including empty trucks. The ministry reiterated that local authorities must not insist on separate passes at inter-state borders across the country.

"All goods traffic will be allowed to ply. Movement of all trucks and other goods/carrier vehicles with two drivers and one helper subject to the driver carrying a valid driving licence, an empty truck/vehicle will be allowed to ply after the delivery of goods, or for pick up of goods," the ministry said today.

The order comes as the MHA noted that the movement of trucks was not allowed freely and local insist authorities insisted upon separate passes. "No separate passes are required for through traffic of trucks and goods carriers, including empty trucks etc. This is essential for maintaining the supply chain of goods and services across the country during the lockdown period," the ministry clarified.

