Union Cabinet gives nod to creation of 'Mera Yuva Bharat' autonomous body: Know all about it

Image Source : PIB Union Minister Anurag Thakur briefing the media about 'Mera Yuva Bharat'

The Union Cabinet has given its approval for the establishment of 'Mera Yuva Bharat' (MY Bharat) as an autonomous body that will act as a comprehensive, technologically driven enabling framework for youth development and youth-led development. It also aims to provide equitable access to youth in order to actualize their aspirations and build 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India) across the entire spectrum of the government.

Briefing reporters on the decisions taken by the Cabinet, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said the primary objective of 'Mera Yuva Bharat' is to make it a complete government platform for youth development. "Yesterday (October 10), PM Modi congratulated our medal winners and athletes who returned after the Asian Games, winning the highest number of medals to date...It has been decided to form an institution called MY Bharat - Mera Yuva Bharat. This will be an overarching institutional mechanism for which permission has been granted," Thakur added.

Under the new arrangement, with access to resources and connection to opportunities, youth would become community change agents and nation builders allowing them to act as the "Yuva Setu" between the government and the citizens, an official release said. It seeks to harness the immense youth energy for nation-building.

According to the release, Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) will benefit the youth in the age group of 15-29 years, in line with the definition of ‘Youth’ in the National Youth Policy. In case of programme components specifically meant for adolescents, the beneficiaries will be in the age group of 10-19 years.

The establishment of Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) would lead to:

Leadership Development in the Youth: Improve leadership skills through experiential learning by shifting from isolated physical interaction to programmatic skills. Investing more in youth to make them social innovators and community leaders.

Setting the focus of the Government on youth-led development and making the Youth “active drivers” of development and not merely “passive recipients”.

Better alignment between youth aspirations and community needs.

Enhanced efficiency through Convergence of existing programmes.

Act as a one-stop shop for young people and Ministries.

Create a centralized youth database.

Improved two-way communication to connect youth government initiatives and activities of other stakeholders that engage with youth.

Ensuring accessibility by creating a physical ecosystem.

It should be mentioned here that the body would be dedicated to the nation on October 31, the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

