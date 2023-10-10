PM Modi reviews progress of schemes to empower women announced in Independence Day speech | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level review meeting on Tuesday

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a high-level review meeting to discuss the progress made on schemes to be implemented based on his Independence Day speech. The Prime Minister had spoken about making 2 crore 'Lakhpati didis', i.e. making 2 crore women engaged in SHGs or Anganwadis Lakhpatis. During the review meeting, he took stock of the various livelihood interventions planned to achieve this target.

PM Modi was briefed in review meeting

In his Independence Day speech, PM Modi had spoken about equipping 15,000 women Self Help Groups with drones for agriculture and related purposes. The PM was given an overview of the plans to implement this, ranging from training of Women SHGs to monitoring of activity, an official statement said.

The Prime Minister had also spoken about taking the number of Jan Aushadhi Stores in India to 25,000 from 10,000 currently to increase the reach of affordable medicines. PM reviewed the implementation strategy for this expansion, the statement added.

Some highlights of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech:

We have to ensure that we meet our goal of building an ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ when we celebrate 100 years of India's Independence.

We need to provide hand-holding to the backward categories and sectors. With the concern of fulfilling the basic needs, reservation is being ensured for the Dalits, Backward classes, Adivasis and the poor people from the general category.

The government is now focusing on the welfare of small farmers. Ten crore farmer families have directly received over Rs 1.5 lakh crore in their bank accounts.

India is not energy-independent. It spends over Rs 12 lakh crores on importing energy. We have to ensure that India becomes ‘Atma Nirbhar’ in energy production too.

India has also made a move towards electric mobility and the work on 100 per cent electrification of the railways is also progressing at a fast pace.

Indian Railways has set a target of becoming a Net Zero Carbon Emitter by 2030.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: PM Modi’s 10th Independence Day speech lasts for almost 90 minutes | Know about his longest, shortest address

Latest India News