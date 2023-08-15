PM Modi’s 10th Independence Day speech lasts for almost 90 minutes | Know about his longest, shortest address

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Independence Day 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his tenth Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort. The Prime Minister's address lasted for about 90 minutes (1 hour and 30 minutes). PM Modi touched upon a variety of topics, including the situation in Manipur, the G20 Presidency, women's safety, the economy, corruption, and dynastic politics among others.

During the 1 hour and 30 minutes speech, Prime Minister Modi urged the people of Manipur to build on the peace restored there and said that the situation in Manipur is improving. He said, “India stands with the people of Manipur”. PM Modi also said that the decisions and actions taken during the "Amrit Kaal" -- the period until 2047, the centenary of India's Independence -- will impact the millennium to come.

The Prime Minister on Independence Day said that the trinity of demography, democracy and diversity has the power to realise the dreams of the nation. He decries corruption, nepotism and appeasement as three sins and called for getting rid of them.

Here's a look at the duration of some of the Independence Day speeches of PM Modi:

PM Modi delivered his first Independence Day speech in 2014, which lasted for 65 minutes. PM Modi’s speech in 2015 lasted for about 88 minutes.

Prime Minister Modi gave his longest speech in 2016 when he spoke for approximately 94 minutes. However, in 2017, the Prime Minister delivered his shortest speech. He had spoken for about 56 minutes that year.

In 2018, PM Modi addressed from the ramparts of the Red Fort for 83 minutes. Subsequently, in 2019, he spoke for nearly 92 minutes, which was his second-longest to date. In 2020 PM Modi’s I-day address lasted for 90 minutes.

His Independence Day speech in 2021 year lasted 88 minutes and in 2022 he spoke for about 74 minutes.

India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru delivered a 72-minute speech from the Red Fort in 1947, which was the longest-ever speech from the Red Fort until 2015. Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who delivered 10 speeches during his tenure, kept his Independence Day speeches to 50 minutes.

Also Read: 'Steps taken in Amrit Kaal will impact the next 1,000 years': PM Modi from Red Fort | Top quotes

Also Read: Independence Day 2023: 'India will be among top 3 economies in 5 years', says PM Modi from Red Fort

Latest India News