Independence Day 2023: 'India will be among top 3 economies in 5 years', says PM Modi from Red Fort

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Naraendra Modi speaks during his address on the countrys 77th Independence Day

Independence Day 2023: In his address to the nation from the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India will be among the top 3 economies in the next five years. "When we came to power in 2014, we were at the 10th position in the global economic system. Today, with the efforts of 140 Crore Indians, we have reached the fifth position, This did not happen just like that. The demon of corruption that had the country in its clutches - we stopped leakages and created a strong economy," he said.

The Prime Minister said that in five years, over 13.5 crore poor people came out of poverty to become part of the neo-middle and middle classes. "We have taken many measures to control inflation in the country and our effort in this direction will continue," said PM Modi.

He also announced that the Centre will launch the Vishwakarma scheme with a budgetary allocation of Rs 13,000 crore to Rs 15,000 crore to help barbers, tanners, blacksmiths and others on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti next month. "We have to address regional aspirations; India will not be developed if even one part is lagging behind," he said.

Latest India News