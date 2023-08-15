'By the family, of the family, for the family': PM Modi's direct attack on dynastic politics from Red Fort

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Naraendra Modi speaks during his address on the countrys 77th Independence Day

Independence Day 2023: Prime Minister Narendar Modi, in his speech during the Independence Day celebrations, slammed dynastic politics and said that the country has to fight the three evils of "corruption, nepotism and appeasement.” He said that it is a collective responsibility to promote "suchita (probity), pardarshita (transparency), nishpakshta (objectivity)" to make India developed.

Addressing the 77th Independence Day celebrations from the ramparts of Red Fort PM Modi, "Dynastic parties with 'of the family, by the family, for the family are the enemies of the country...just as you hate filth, you have to hate corruption,' he said.

The Prime Minister said that corruption has badly affected India's capabilities and the country has to resolve to not tolerate it in any form. "It is Modi's life-long commitment to keep fighting against corruption...My government weeded out 10 crore fake beneficiaries of welfare schemes, and seizure of ill-gotten assets rose by 20 times," he said.

He also said that the politics of appeasement has inflicted the most harm on social justice and the country has to resolve to not tolerate corruption in any form. "It is the commitment of my life to keep fighting against corruption. Second, dynasty politics has ruined the country. It has taken away the rights of people. And the third evil is appeasement that has left a blot of the national character. We have to fight against these three evils with full force - corruption, dynasty politics and appeasement," said PM Modi.

Latest India News