'Steps taken in Amrit Kaal will impact the next 1,000 years': PM Modi from Red Fort | Top quotes

Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday led the Nation in celebrating the 77th Independence Day from the iconic Red Fort in Delhi by hoisting the national flag. PM Modi also inspected the Guard of Honour as he reaches Red Fort. The Guard of Honour contingent for PM Modi consists of one officer and 25 personnel each from the Army, Air Force and Delhi Police and one officer and 24 personnel from the Navy. The Indian Army coordinated service this year. He delivered his 10th consecutive Independence Day address on Tuesday from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi's address

Speaking on the Manipur situation, Prime Minister Modi said India is with the people of the northeastern state and the Centre and the state government were making every effort to find a solution and will continue to do so. He also urged the people of Manipur to build on the peace restored there.

PM Modi on Independence Day said that the trinity of demography, democracy and diversity has the power to realise the dreams of the nation.

He said that there is no dearth of opportunities in the country adding that the country has the ability to provide endless opportunities.

The Prime Minister also said that India will be among the top 3 economies in 5 years.

In his speech from Red Fort, PM Modi said that reform, perform and transform are changing the country.

PM Modi said that the government will launch the Vishwakarma scheme with an allocation of R 13,000 to Rs 15,000 crores in the next month for those with traditional skills.

He said the government's every moment, every rupee going towards the welfare of citizens; govt and citizens united with the spirit of 'nation first'.

Talking about the G20 presidency, PM Modi said that the manner in which several events of the G20 were held in every corner of India has made the world aware of the capability of India's common people and India's diversity.

PM Narendra Modi said that the world is aware of the capabilities of India’s common people.

He said that India's biggest capability is trust - people's trust in the government, in the country's bright future and the world's trust in India.

The Prime Minister said that what steps were taken in this era will impact the next 1,000 years. "I am talking about the last 1000 years because I see that there is opportunity before the country once again...What we do in this era, the steps we take, and the decisions we take one after the other will germinate the golden history of the country in the coming 1000 years."

