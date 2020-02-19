Meet 'God' Trump's 'superfan' from Telangana who wants to meet US President

US President Trump's fan, Bussa Krishna, has build a 6-feet statue of him to offer prayers.

Bussa Krishna, a superfan of Donald Trump wants to meet the US President when he arrives in India next week. Krishna, who hails from Konnay village in Telangana, has now approached the Central government to help him in making his dream come true. Krishna is not just like any Trump follower but is more of his devotee.

As per reports, Krishna has built a 6-feet statue of Trump outside his office in his village and offer prayers to him. Krishna keeps fast on every Friday for President Trump's long life. He also carries a photograph of Trump and prays to him before commencing his work.

According to Krishna, Trump is like a God for him which is why he has built a statue of him. It took close to a month and 15 labourers to build Trump's statue.

Villagers refer Krishna as 'Trump Krishna', calls his home as 'Trump House'

Seeing his devotion towards Trump, villagers have started calling him as 'Trump Krishna' while his home is called 'Trump House'.​ Bussa's friend said villagers never objected to his devotion towards Trump but rather appreciated it.

Konnay village head Venkat Goud speaking on Bussa's affection towards US President Trump too supported Krishna and urged the government to help him meeting President Trump.

Trump India visit begins on Feb 24

President Trump is set to arrive in India on February 24 and expectations are high from his two-day state visit on further advancing India-US bilateral relations. One of the major issues which will be on cards during Trump's meeting with PM Modi is the trade deal between both the nations.

Trump says 'going to have a very big trade deal with India but...'

Trump is scheduled to visit India on February 24 and 25. The US and India could sign a "trade package" during the visit, according to media reports.

Asked whether he expects a trade deal with India before the visit, Trump said, "We're doing a very big trade deal with India. We'll have it. I don't know if it'll be done before the election, but we'll have a very big deal with India."

