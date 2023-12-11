MEA denounces 'fake' report alleging 'secret memo' targeting Sikh separatists

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

In a strong rebuke on Sunday night, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) labeled a recent media report as "fake" and "completely fabricated." The report, released by online American media outlet The Intercept, suggested that a "secret memo" issued by India in April aimed at implementing "concrete" measures against Sikh separatists, including Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi dismissed the claims, asserting that the report is part of a "sustained disinformation campaign" against India. Bagchi highlighted the outlet's reputation for promoting "fake narratives" linked to Pakistani intelligence.

"We strongly assert that such reports are fake and completely fabricated. There is no such memo," Bagchi emphasised. He cautioned against amplifying such false news, emphasizing that those who do so compromise their own credibility.

The Intercept's report alleged that the Indian government directed a "crackdown scheme" against Sikh entities in western countries, listing several "Sikh dissidents under investigation by India's intelligence agencies," including Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar. In September, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hinted at a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in Nijjar's killing on Canadian soil, a claim vehemently rejected by India as "absurd."

Also read | I.N.D.I.A bloc's fourth meeting, first after Congress defeat in three states, on December 19 in Delhi

Latest India News