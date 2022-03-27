PM Modi to address 'Mann Ki Baat' today; Nadda, other BJP workers to listen

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi to address Mann Ki Baat today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address his monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" on Sunday. Notably, PM Modi will address this radio programme for the first time after winning assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda who contributed to the party's victory in recently concluded assembly elections in four states will listen to "Mann Ki Baat" today.

Along with JP Nadda, other BJP workers will also listen to the Mann Ki Baat programme.

They will listen to the show at booth number 59, Yamuna Vihar Mandal, North-East District.

"Mann ki Baat" is the prime minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month at 11 am.

The first episode of Mann Ki Baat was broadcast on October 3, 2014.

