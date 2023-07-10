Manipur violence: SC says it cannot be used as platform to escalate tensions

Follow us on Image Source : PTI SC makes observations on Manipur situation

SC on Manipur violence: The Supreme Court is not the platform to be used for the escalation of violence and other problems in Manipur, the top court observed on Monday (July 10), while also asking the protesting ethnic groups to exercise restraint.

The court also clarified that it cannot take over the law and order to end the ethnic strife in Manipur and added that it is the duty of the Centre and the state government.

"We don't want the proceedings and this court to be used as a platform for escalation of violence and other problems in the state. We cannot take law and order and security apparatus in our hands. It is for the Union of India and the Manipur government to ensure security. This is a humanitarian issue," a bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha told senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, who appeared for NGO 'Manipur Tribal Forum'.

The bench took on record the latest status report filed by the chief secretary of Manipur and asked Gonsalves and other lawyers appearing for different organisations representing the ethnic Kuki and Meitei groups to peruse the updated status report and give positive suggestions by Tuesday for bringing an end to the violence.

The lawyer asserted that the state government had said at the last hearing that 10 persons had died in the violence, however, the death toll has risen to 110.

CJI on law and order

"Your scepticism cannot lead us to take over the law and order into our hands. This is up to the Centre and the state government. This is what elected governments are for. We are very clear about the remit of the Supreme Court. We at the most can issue directions to the authorities to ensure security and for that we need assistance from different parties before us," the bench told the senior lawyer.

The Supreme Court is hearing a batch of petitions filed by various NGOs, including the one by 'Manipur Tribal Forum', which has sought Army protection for the Kuki tribe, Dinganglung Gangmei, the chairman of the Hills Area Committee of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, who has challenged the high court's order on designating the Meitei community as a Scheduled Tribe, the high court bar sssociation and others.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the state government, claimed that things are returning to normal after concerted efforts by the Centre and the state government.

The moment Gonsalves alleged everyone in the state was against the Kuki tribe, the bench restrained him from proceeding further, asserting the court cannot be used as a platform for escalating tensions in the state.

It told him whatever "positive suggestions" he has can be put in a note which will be given to the Centre and the state for initiating suitable action.

On July 3, the top court had directed the state government to file an updated status report giving details of the steps taken for rehabilitation of those displaced as a result of the ethnic conflict, improving the law and order situation and recovery of firearms, many of which were looted from state armouries.

At least 150 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribal Nagas and Kukis constitute 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

(With PTI inputs)

