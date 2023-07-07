Manipur violence: Situation tense in some parts, normal in most districts of state | Here are FULL DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Violence affected Kuki community people from Kangpokpi district take shelter at Motbung relief camp in Manipur

Manipur violence: The situation is tense in some parts with sporadic incidents of firing, but is normal in most districts in Manipur, said an official statement from Manipur police. "The situation is tense in some places with sporadic incidents of firing and congregation of unruly mob during the last 24 hours. However, the situation is normal in most districts," said the statement.

The statement added that the State Police and Central forces on Thursday conducted search operations in the vulnerable and fringe areas in both the hill and valley districts of the state. The official statement further said that on July 6, a joint team of Manipur Police and the Central Security Forces (CSF) destroyed 24 bunkers in the districts of Manipur."Other districts are also destroying the bunkers built in the fringe area," added the statement.

The statement added that unidentified miscreants had destroyed the LNC and Sons Oil pump counter at Sekmai Pangaltabi, which had already been vandalised. The police and central troops reportedly rushed to the scene right away to disperse the throng.

"On July 5, unidentified miscreants burned down the counter of LNC and Sons Oil pump, which was already vandalised earlier, at Sekmai Pangaltabi. Police and Central forces immediately rushed to the spot and dispersed the mob. Fire tender controlled the fire and prevented further damage, it added. It further said that a bomb disposal team of Manipur police demolished one misfired 51 mm mortar shell that was discovered in the paddy field of Phayeng on July 5.

"On 05.07.2023 one misfired 51 mm mortar shell was found in the paddy field of Phayeng which was demolished by the bomb disposal team of Manipur police," said the statement. It also added that on the following day, a joint team of Imphal East District Police, Assam Rifles and Border Security force (BSF) conducted a search operation at Purum Hill from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm in which 7 bunkers used by the Kuki miscreants were destroyed.

Additionally, the combined team recovered 5 arms, 5 Hand Grenades and 71 ammunitions from the Leitanpokpi foothills during the operation."On 05.07.2023, a combined team of Imphal East District Police, Assam Rifles and BSF conducted a search operation at Purum Hill from 1000 hrs to 1400 hrs in which 7(seven) bunkers used by the Kuki miscreants were destroyed. 5 (five) arms, 5 (five) Hand Grenades and 71 (seventy-one) ammunitions were recovered from Leitanpokpi foothills during the operation by the combined team," said the official statement.

The statement further stated that 352 people had been held by the Manipur Police in connection with violations in various districts throughout the state and that approximately 125 checkpoints had been set up in various districts throughout Manipur, both in the hill and the valley.

"About 125 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and Police have detained 352 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the state," it said.

Status of school attendance:

The checking at the checkpoints was intensified round the clock in order to prevent unwanted incidents, added the statement. The official statement also stated that the public was also urged to lend any assistance in restoring normalcy to the state, to address any rumours by calling the Central Control Room's rumour-free number (9233522822), and to immediately return and deposit weapons, ammunition, and explosives with law enforcement or security forces.

"Appeal is made to general public to extend all possible help in bringing normalcy in the state, to clarify any rumour by dialling rumour free number - 9233522822 of Central Control room, and to return and deposit arms, ammunition and explosives to the police or security forces immediately," it said.

(With agencies inputs)

ALSO READ: US offers to help India in to deal with Manipur situation, says ready to assist in any way if asked

ALSO READ: Manipur violence: Angry mob torches IRB jawan's house after he foiled bid to 'loot' arms

Latest India News