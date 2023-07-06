Manipur violence: Angry mob torches IRB jawan's house after he foiled bid to 'loot' arms

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Manipur violence: Security personnel patrol the violence-hit area

The house of an Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) jawan was set ablaze by a crowd in Manipur's Thoubal region after he thwarted the endeavors of agitators to steal guns from the police armoury, reported news agency PTI.

The latest incident occured on Tuesday at Samaram after a 27-year-old man, was killed in a clash between security forces and approximately 700 rioters who attempted to storm the 3rd IRB camp at Wangbal in order to steal firearms from the police armoury.

According to security officials, the IRB jawan did his job well and prevented the rioters from looting the police weapons store. He was a part of the IRB unit watching the ordnance, officials added.

According to PTI, Officials said that the security forces tried to control the situation on Tuesday but had to use teargas and rubber bullets to do so. However, the forces fired back as the armed mob opened fire.

According to officials, the rioters also obstructed the roads leading to the camp in multiple locations in an effort to prevent reinforcements from reaching it; however, the forces were able to pass through.

The mob then went after a group of Assam Rifles that was headed to the camp. According to officials, they torched their vehicle and fired on the personnel, injuring a jawan. The jawan was hit in the leg by the gun.

Ronaldo was rushed to the Thoubal district hospital in the meantime, but his critical condition later led to his transfer to an Imphal hospital. According to officials, he succumbed to his injuries while traveling to the state capital.

According to the report, the clashes also resulted in the injuries of ten more people, six of whom were admitted to a hospital in Imphal with serious injuries.

The officials went on to say that the situation is currently under control.

Schools resume classes after two months

After the violence in Manipur broke out more than two months ago, school classes resumed on Wednesday. From class 1 to 8, 4,521 schools held classes on Wednesday. Officials said that only 20% of people showed up on average.

Both Kangpokpi and Churachandpur, which had been hit by violence, remained closed. As relief camps for those who have been displaced have been established on their premises, approximately 96 schools have remained closed.

The biggest number of such schools are in Churachandpur region at 41, trailed by 17 in Bishnupur; 10 in Kakching; eight in Kangpokpi and Imphal East, respectively; four in Tengnoupal and Ukhrul; and two each in Thoubal and Imphal West.

Also Read | Manipur violence: 4,521 schools resume classes after two months

Also Read | SAFF Championship 2023: Manipur footballer Jeakson Singh drapes himself with Meitei flag at medal ceremony

Latest India News