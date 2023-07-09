Manipur violence: Drones vs drones - How security forces, warring groups use technology

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Security forces using drones to monitor situation in Manipur

Drone vs Drone: Two contradicting usage of technology was witnessed in the restive state of Manipur with the Indian Army and Assam Rifles deploying drones to save people, whereas the clashing ethnic groups using quadcopters to attack each other.

The security forces have noticed that the warring groups - Meiteis, mostly concentrated in Imphal valley, and Kukis, mainly on the hillside - have used quadcopters to know each other’s positions, the officials said on Sunday (July 9).

There have been places like Phougakchao, Kangvai Bazar, and Torbung Bazar in the southwest part of Manipur where the quadcopters have been put to extensive use by the two communities where their villages face each other.

Buffer zones have been created by the security forces at these places to keep both communities away from each other.

Loibol in Senapati district and Leimaram in Bishnupur district have been hotspots during the violence despite the presence of security forces, the officials said.

There is mistrust between the two communities which now rely on technology to monitor each other's movement, they added.

Intermittent firing incidents

There are incidents of intermittent firing, mostly during day or night, where these groups take shots at the quadcopters which are available in the market for free, the officials said.

Quadcopter, often called a quadrotor, is an uncrewed rotary wing aircraft that can take flight using four rotors, each consisting of a motor and propellers. Unlike conventional fixed-wing aircraft or helicopters, which rely on engines or tail rotors to take flight, quadcopters have neither.

As opposed to fixed-wing aerial drones which have to be on the move constantly, Quadcopters have the ability to hover in a place, after being airborne.

Quadcopters are also capable of much more precise aerial maneuvers while fixed-wing aerial drones can only make much less precise fly-by runs.

How security forces used drones

At the same time, drones have also assisted the Army and Assam Rifles in rescue operations and helped save nearly 2000 civilians in the Kakching district of South East Manipur.

The security forces located arms assailants using drones which were followed up by blocking their locations and engaging them in a fight while the other teams rescued the civilians using a different road from Serou to Pangaltabi in vehicles.

The security forces had used quadcopters during the ethnic riots that began on May 3 to rescue people and save property.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Manipur High Court directs government to partially lift internet ban | DETAILS

ALSO READ | Manipur violence: Mob torches two vehicles, reports of intermittent exchange of fire

Latest India News