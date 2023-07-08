Manipur violence: Mob torches two vehicles, reports of intermittent exchange of fire

Follow us on Image Source : FILE/REPRESENTATIVE Mob torches vehicles in Imphal

Two vehicles were set on fire by a mob of 150-200 people in Imphal while intermittent firing was reported near Yaingangpokpi in the Imphal East district till midnight. However, there have been no reports of casualties so far.

Two columns of security personnel, one each of the Army and the Assam Rifles, moved to the general area of the Songdo village on Friday night to enforce the cessation of violence. The induction of additional Border Security Force troops was met with interference in the Bishnupur market area, the sources said.

According to the sources, there were reports of intermittent gunfire exchange near Yaingangpokpi in the Imphal East district till midnight. The situation is being closely monitored.

More than 120 people have lost their lives and over 3,000 injured since ethnic violence broke out on May 3 when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status. Around 40,000 central security personnel, besides the Manipur Police, have been deployed to control the violence and bring back normality in the state.

