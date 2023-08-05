Manipur: General strike paralyses normal life in Imphal Valley

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Manipur

The 24-hour general strike called by the committee of 27 Assembly constituencies in violence-hit Manipur on Saturday (August 5) crippled normal life in the Imphal Valley with businesses impacted.

The roads were mostly seen deserted with little public transport and only a few private vehicles plying on the streets.

The schools were also shut owing to the strike starting at midnight.

However, the hills have mostly been unaffected by the strike calls given by the committee to seek an emergency Assembly session to discuss various issues.

The committee’s convenor L Binod had earlier said that the strike is not to add to the hardships of the people, but to “pressure the government”.

The state Cabinet on Friday recommended Governor Anusuiya Uikey to convene a session of the assembly from August 21. The last Assembly session was held in March.

Manipur has been reeling under ethnic violence since May that has panned over three months claiming over 160 lives.

The state, which remains curfew bound, has seen a recent flare-up of hostilities between the two warring communities -- the Meiteis and Kuki-Zomis, after an announcement of a public mass burial of tribals killed during the ongoing race riots.

Tension between the two communities also heightened after talks between former Kuki militant organisations and the Centre were restarted.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Manipur: Three dead in fresh violence in Bishnupur area

ALSO READ | Manipur Cabinet recommends Governor Anusuiya Uikey to summon assembly session on August 21

Latest India News