Manipur: Three dead in fresh violence in Bishnupur area

Image Source : PTI Locals gather near Kuki-Zo communitys houses which were burnt down by miscreants in the violence-hit Manipur in Imphal

Manipur violence: At least three people died in fresh violence that was reported from Bishnupur area of Manipur. Haraothel and Senjam Chirang areas in which two persons including one security personnel sustained bullet injuries.

Security forces conducted search operations in the vulnerable areas and destroyed seven illegal bunkers in Koutruk hill range.

An unruly crowd of 500-600 persons congregated at Phougakchao Ikhai and security forces fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd in which around 25 persons sustained minor injuries.

A total of 129 checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and the police detained 1,047 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the State.

Unruly mob stormed 2' IRB, Naranseina, Keirenphabi Police Outpost and Thangalawai Police Outpost in Bishnupur District and took away arms and ammunitions. Unruly mob also attempted to snatch arms and ammunitions from 7 Bn. Manipur Rifles, 2nd Bn. Manipur Rifles, Heingang Police Station and Singjamei Police Station but security forces

repelled them.

The movement of 284 vehicles on NH-37 and 32 vehicles on NH-2 with essential items have been ensured. Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and a security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

Manipur cabinet recommends governor to summon assembly session:

Meanwhile, the Manipur cabinet on Friday recommended Governor Anusuiya Uikey to convene a session of the assembly from August 21. The previous assembly session was held in March, and violence broke out in the state in May.

"The State Cabinet has recommended to the Hon'ble Governor of Manipur for summoning the 4th session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly on the 21st August, 2023," an official statement said.

Among others, the Congress had urged Governor Uikey to convene an emergency session of the assembly to discuss the "ongoing unprecedented turmoil" in the state.

"The assembly is the most appropriate forum to discuss the situation and get suggestions on how to restore peace in the state rocked by ethnic strife since early May," the state's five Congress MLAs said in a letter to the governor last month.

TMC leader Sushmita Dev, who was part of a delegation of opposition MPs that visited the state, recently told PTI, "Democracy is all about accountability. We feel there should be a no-confidence motion against the chief minister for his failure to control the situation."

Meanwhile, several MLAs of the Kuki community have called for a separate administration for their areas. BJP MLA P Haokip had in an interview to PTI last week said, "The way forward, as I see it, is for the Union government to give political and administrative recognition to the ethnic separation, where the state of Manipur is reorganised as three Union territories."

The ethnic violence which broke out in May has sporadically continued to plague Manipur for the last three months and has claimed more than 160 lives.

