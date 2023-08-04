Manipur Cabinet recommends Governor Anusuiya Uikey to summon assembly session on August 21

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey

The Manipur Cabinet on Friday recommended the State Governor Anusuiya Uikey for summoning the fourth session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly on August 21.

"The State Cabinet has recommended to the Hon'ble Governor of Manipur for summoning the 4th session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly on the 21st August, 2023," read a press release by the Manipur government.

The development comes amid intense ethnic violence in the state since May, in which over 120 people have lost their lives and over 3,000 injured after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status. Around 40,000 central security personnel, besides the Manipur Police, have been deployed to control the violence and bring back normality in the state.

On July 19, videos of Manipur horror surfaced on social media which sparked massive outrage. The video was shot on May 4 - the day clashes between two ethnic groups began in the northeast state - showed brutal crime in which a large number of men made two women parade naked and molested them.

The Manipur ethnic violence and the video have become crucial points for opposition parties to demand discussions over in the Monsoon Session of the Parliament. As a result, the Parliament has witnessed a logjam between the government and the opposition over the Manipur issue. The opposition parties are demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the House on the issue.

In the latest incident in Manipur, a mob broke into a police armoury and stole weapons, including AK and 'Ghatak' series of assault rifles, and over 19,000 bullets of various calibres, officials said. The loot incident took place at the battalion headquarters of the 2nd India Reserve Battalion (IRB) located at Naranseina in Bishnupur district.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud observed if the apex court is not satisfied with the steps taken by the government, then there is a "grave and urgent" need to intervene immediately. The bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, was hearing a batch of pleas concerning the ethnic violence in Manipur. Terming as "horrendous" the video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur amid reports that the police handed them over to the rioting mob, the bench asked searching queries over delayed registration of the FIR while mooting the idea of setting up of a committee of retired judges or an SIT to oversee the probe.

