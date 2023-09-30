'Everything will be fine soon and culprits will be caught', Manipur CM on probe into death of two students

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Manipur CM N Biren Singh

Manipur: Amid the furore in the state over the killing of two students who reportedly went missing in July, Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday said the “culprits will definitely be caught." Protests in the state erupted on Monday after a video showing the bodies of two students went viral on social media. The protests had led the state government to suspend mobile internet services for five days till October 1. Schools in the state were shut till September 29 and curfew restrictions were imposed in all districts in Imphal Valley.

"Definitely, we will catch the culprits. Everything will be fine soon," Manipur CM said on the CBI team investigating the death of the two youth.

A CBI team, led by the agency's Special Director Ajay Bhatnagar arrived in Imphal in a special flight on Wednesday to investigate the alleged "kidnapping and killing" of the two students.

In cases registered or transferred to the CBI, teams have to visit the scene of the crime, recreate the scene, collect forensic evidence, and send it to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory.

"To ensure speedy investigation and keeping the safety of CBI officials on priority, CRPF personnel will accompany them during their visits in violence-hit areas for investigation purposes," the official added.

The two youths had reportedly gone missing in Manipur on July 6. Following the incident, fresh protests erupted in the state on September 25 after a video showing their bodies went viral on social media.

(with inputs from PTI)

