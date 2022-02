Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) National Security Advisor Ajit Doval

NSA Ajit Doval Security lapse: An unidentified man was arrested as he tried to enter into the residence of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval in Delhi on Wednesday morning.

According to reports, security personnel deployed at Doval's residence stopped the man when he tried to enter the house. He was later arrested.

The man is being interrogated and further investigations are on.

More details are awaited.

