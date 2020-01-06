Man carrying pistol nabbed at Jamia Milia Islamia metro station

Image Source : FILE Man carrying pistol nabbed at Jamia metro station (Representational Image)

A man carrying a country-made pistol and five live rounds was nabbed at the Jamia Millia Islamia Metro Station on Monday. The man was identified as Ameer Hamza Khan, aged 34, a resident of Meerut. He said he was residing in Jamia Nagar and is a Maths teacher at a local institute at Gurgaon. He could not explain the presence of the pistol and live rounds in his bag, claiming he was unaware about it.

The man along with the pistol and live rounds was handed over to Delhi Metro Rail Police, Okhla Vihar for further action.