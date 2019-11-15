Image Source : PTI Mamata continues to avoid comment on Ayodhya verdict

Six days after the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya dispute, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday parried a query on the judgement citing her preoccupation with relief work in the aftermath of severe Cyclone Bulbul. "I don't want to comment on it as this is a government meeting. I am now too busy with cyclone relief work," she told media persons at the secretariat Nabanna after an administrative review meeting.

Banerjee and all leaders of her Trinamool Congress have maintained a studied silence on the issue since the Supreme Court on Saturday gave the 2.77 acre disputed land in Ayodhya to the Hindus and asked the government to give alternate land for a mosque to the Sunni Waqf Board, which was a party to the title suit.

In the unanimous judgement, the five-member bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi directed the Centre to form, within three months, a trust which will build a temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

