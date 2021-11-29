Monday, November 29, 2021
     
  • PM says 'government ready to discuss all issues in Parliament'
Mamata Banerjee to visit Mumbai, likely to meet CM Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar

According to sources, the Bengal Chief Minister will be offering prayers at the Siddhivinayak Temple and may also attend Sanjay Raut's daughter's marriage reception.

New Delhi Published on: November 29, 2021 20:38 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be visiting Mumbai for two days on November 30 and December 1.

According to sources, the Bengal Chief Minister will be offering prayers at the Siddhivinayak Temple and may also attend Sanjay Raut's daughter's marriage reception.

Mamata Banerjee is likely to meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray later in the day.

On December 1, Bengal Chief Minister is expected to meet industrialists and also meet NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Mamata Banerjee will return to Kolkata on December 2.

