Opposition condemns suspension of 12 MPs, to discuss 'future course of action' in meeting tomorrow

Reacting strongly against the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs on grounds of indiscipline for the ongoing Winter session of the House, the opposition parties issued a joint statement on Monday, stating that the 'future course of action' will be discussed by the parties in a meeting tomorrow.

"The leaders of the opposition parties unitedly condemn the unwarranted and undemocratic suspension of 12 members for the entire duration of the winter session", the statement read.

The suspension is in connection with an incident during the Monsoon Session. Earlier on August 11, unruly scenes were witnessed in Rajya Sabha when Opposition MPs climbed on the officials' table, waved black cloth, and threw files when the House began a discussion on farmers' protest against new reform laws.

Meanwhile, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said that Opposition parties are spreading rumours. "The TRS and a few Opposition parties are spreading rumours. Our government is committed to the welfare of the farmers. Our government will continue with the current paddy procurement policy", he said.

