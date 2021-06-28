Mamata calls Dhankhar corrupt; will not be cowed down, Bengal governor hits back

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee harns accused state Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar of being corrupt.

The tussle between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar witnessed a fresh duel on Monday. While Mamata accused the governor of being corrupt, Dhankhar said he won't be cowed down by any such false charge.

"I have written three letters for removal of the West Bengal Governor. He is a corrupt man, his name was in the chargesheet of hawala Jain case in 1996," Mamata said.

Soon after the remark, Mamata found herself at the receiving end with the Governor Dhankhar accusing the Bengal CM of spreading misinformation. He said it was unbecoming of a senior leader like Mamata to make such statement.

"Your Governor has not been charge sheeted. There is no such document. This is misinformation. I didn't expect this from a senior politician. I have not taken stay from any Court in hawala charge sheet because there was none," Jagdeep Dhankhar said.

'I will not be cowed down under any circumstances. I shall not be caved in come what may. I will do all I can in my command to serve the people of West Bengal," he said, adding, "Till date in Indian culture, no one has taken action against younger sister. I would not go that way. I am sad. Mamata Ji is a mature leader. Why did she do this?"

Mamata had also questioned the purpose of the Governor's recent tour of North Bengal, alleging that a conspiracy was being hatched to divide the northern part of the state.

