Governor Dhankhar calls situation in Bengal 'alarming', questions Mamata for 'ostrich-like stance'

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday came out all guns blazing against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her "ostrich-like stance" on the situation arising out of the alleged post-poll violence in the state.

Dhankhar, who embarked ona week-long visit to North Bengal earlier in the day, termed the situation in the state "alarming and worrisome".

Slamming the state government for its approach in dealing with complaints of violence following the assembly polls, Dhankhar said that this was "unacceptable".

"I am worried about the post poll violence happening in West Bengal after May 2. This is unacceptable. The situation in the state is alarming and worrisome. This kind of violence has put a question mark on the democratic set up," he said.

"Ever after so many weeks, the state government is in denial mode. Why is the chief minister silent on this issue? The ostrict-like stance of the state administration is not acceptable," he added.

Dhankhar's visit comes within a week of a demand by certain BJP MPs for carving out a separate Union Territory for the region. His visit also comes within days of meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah twice amid allegations of post-poll violence.

Leader of opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP, called on Dhankhar on Sunday and sought his intervention to stop the alleged post-poll violence and violation of human rights in the state.

