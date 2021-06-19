Such kind of post-poll violence worst since independence: Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Dhanker had come to New Delhi to visit Home Minister Amit Shah

Moments after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had very stern message on alleged post-poll violence in the state.

“This is an occasion for us to believe in democracy, constitution, rule of law. I appeal to bureaucracy & police to confine to their code of conduct & regulations. Such kind of post-poll violence is worst seen since independence,” Dhankhar said in Delhi.

Four days ago, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleging that the state government has been inactive and indifferent about the sufferings of the people due to post-poll violence.

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court on Saturday criticised the Mamata Banerjee government and observed that the state has not taken any concrete steps to address the complaints pertaining to post-poll violence.

"In a case where the allegation is that life and property of the residents of the State are in danger on account of alleged post poll violence, the State cannot be allowed to proceed in the manner it likes. The complaints required immediate action... It is the duty of the State to maintain law and order and inspire confidence in the residents of the State," the High Court observed.

