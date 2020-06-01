Image Source : PTI Malls, cinema halls will not open in first phase of unlock: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in an exclusive conversation with India TV has said that shopping malls and cinema halls in the state will not open during unlock 1.0. Speaking on India TV's day-long-event #CMsOnIndiaTV, the UP CM said that no decision has been taken yet on the opening of public gathering places like shopping malls and cinema halls.

"We will not be opening these places in unlock 1, we will assess the situation and take a decision on opening malls and movie halls after June 8. We can not afford to do anything that acts as a catalyst in the spread of coronavirus," Yogi Adityanath said.

He further told India TV that bus services in the state will resume from today as unlock 1 kicks off across the country.

Yogi also said that borders with Delhi will have a proper screening of people coming to Ghaziabad and Noida.

