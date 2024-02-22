Mallikarjun Kharge gets Z plus security after threat perception report of Central Intelligence agencies

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge got Z plus security cover after the threat perception report of Central Intelligence agencies. Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will provide him the security cover, said sources.

Some Congress leaders running towards BJP as they fear ED, PM Modi

Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said some of the leaders who benefitted from the party and became ministers and chief ministers are running towards the BJP, fearing the Enforcement Directorate and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He attributed Congress's loss of elected governments in several states to the BJP because some people who got elected from his party lacked a strong belief in principles.

"Support the principles you believe in. Those who were in Congress, benefitted from Congress, became minister, chief minister are running towards BJP, who is scaring them. ED is scaring them, Modi is scaring." In several states where we got elected, they dislodged or pulled down our government because the people whom we elect don't have strong belief in principles, Kharge said.

Addressing a public meeting in Bidar, the district where he was born, Kharge said blamed the loss of its governments in Karnataka in the past, and Madhya Pradesh, Manipur and Goa in more recent times, on this reason.